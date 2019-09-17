Officials watch live telecast of the soft landing of Vikram module of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface as it starts 'fine breaking' at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), in Bengaluru. Image Credit: PTI

Washington - The fate of India's Chandrayaan 2 Vikram lander found a surprise mention during Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's question-answer session with a NASA astronaut.

Pitt was at NASA's Washington headquarters and he called the International Space Station (ISS) to converse with astronaut Nick Hague. The actor asked many questions to get an idea about how life on board the ISS was. He also asked Hague whether the astronaut had managed to get a glimpse of India's Chandrayaan 2 Vikram lander.

"India was landing on moon and US were assisting them in that effort. Could you see that from where you are?" asked Pitt.

Hague replied: "No, unfortunately."

Pitt's call to Hague was aired on Nasa TV, and was part of the actor's promotional tour for his new film "Ad Astra".

The film is a sci-fi fantasy drama, where Pitt is cast as a man who travels across a solar system to hunt his missing father who is a renegade scientist.