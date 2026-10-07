The recruitment trial has allowed Kumari to compete for a government-linked job
A barefoot run in a blue saree has turned Kavita Kumari into an unlikely social media sensation after a video of her performance during a Home Guard recruitment trial in Jharkhand went viral.
Kumari, a widow from Ramgarh, was among candidates taking part in the physical trial when she removed her slippers, tucked her saree at the waist and began running the 1,600-metre course barefoot.
As she passed other candidates one after another, spectators in the stadium erupted in applause and cheers. Someone in the crowd recorded the run, capturing Kumari's determined effort as she pushed towards the finish line.
The video was later shared widely on social media, drawing attention to Kumari and her determination to secure a Home Guard position.
For Kumari, however, the run was not about going viral. The recruitment opportunity represents the possibility of a more secure future.
She begins her day with an early-morning practice run near her home in Ramgarh, often training on uneven ground as she prepares for the physical demands of the recruitment process.
Speaking about the viral moment, Kumari said she realised she had performed well when she heard people cheering and encouraging her during the run.
Her decision to continue running despite the difficult conditions and without footwear has resonated with viewers, who praise her determination.
The recruitment trial has allowed Kumari to compete for a government-linked job that could help her improve her family's financial circumstances.
The image of Kumari running barefoot, her blue saree tied up for the race, has since become the defining moment of her story — one that began as a routine recruitment test and ended with thousands of people watching her race online.