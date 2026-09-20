GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

At 85, Haryana ex-soldier earns MA after returning to books at 76

His grandchildren’s questions reignited his passion for learning, leading him to IGNOU

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
At 85, Haryana ex-soldier earns MA after returning to books at 76
X

At 85, former soldier Lal Chand Godara has completed his Master’s degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and is now considering pursuing a PhD or a law degree.

A resident of Sirsa in Haryana, Godara returned to his books at the age of 76 after questions from his grandchildren rekindled his desire to complete the education he had left unfinished.

Five years later, at 81, he graduated. He has now earned his MA, according to his son, Dr Sahib Ram Godara.

“My father completed his Master’s in Arts programme from IGNOU. Before this, he also completed his graduation in 2023,” Sahib Ram said on Sunday.

Godara said his education had remained an unfinished chapter in his life as circumstances took him in a different direction.

He joined the Indian Army before turning 20 and, after serving in the force, worked as a Yard Master in the Haryana Transport Department. He retired in 2002 and later took up athletics, competing in masters events and winning medals at Haryana Masters Athletics competitions and other meets.

His interest in academics was revived after his younger son’s two children began asking him questions, his elder son said.

“My father had a keen desire for books since his youth. He also used to maintain a diary, as writing always gave him a lot of satisfaction,” Sahib Ram said.

“But circumstances in life took him elsewhere, and he could not pursue his academic ambitions the way he wanted. My younger brother’s two children used to pose him questions, which fuelled and reignited his desire to read books, even if that meant starting at the age of 76,” he added.

Godara said his journey had shown him that the desire to learn should not stop with age and that education can broaden a person’s outlook.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
viral

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Medical staff attributed his death to hemorrhagic shock brought on by blunt-force trauma

Delhi killing of Manipuri musician sparks protests

3m read
Rags to riches: How Lal transformed a laundryman's son

Rags to riches: How Lal transformed a laundryman's son

3m read
A woman has been accused of killing her husband and mutilating his body before jumping from the terrace of their rented home.

Woman held after husband found mutilated at home

2m read
Martyn Day and Nidhin Chand celebrate their marriage with a traditional ceremony at Guruvayur, 10 years after they first married in the UK.

Scottish MP marries Kerala-born wife in Guruvayur

2m read