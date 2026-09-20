His grandchildren’s questions reignited his passion for learning, leading him to IGNOU
At 85, former soldier Lal Chand Godara has completed his Master’s degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and is now considering pursuing a PhD or a law degree.
A resident of Sirsa in Haryana, Godara returned to his books at the age of 76 after questions from his grandchildren rekindled his desire to complete the education he had left unfinished.
Five years later, at 81, he graduated. He has now earned his MA, according to his son, Dr Sahib Ram Godara.
“My father completed his Master’s in Arts programme from IGNOU. Before this, he also completed his graduation in 2023,” Sahib Ram said on Sunday.
Godara said his education had remained an unfinished chapter in his life as circumstances took him in a different direction.
He joined the Indian Army before turning 20 and, after serving in the force, worked as a Yard Master in the Haryana Transport Department. He retired in 2002 and later took up athletics, competing in masters events and winning medals at Haryana Masters Athletics competitions and other meets.
His interest in academics was revived after his younger son’s two children began asking him questions, his elder son said.
“My father had a keen desire for books since his youth. He also used to maintain a diary, as writing always gave him a lot of satisfaction,” Sahib Ram said.
“But circumstances in life took him elsewhere, and he could not pursue his academic ambitions the way he wanted. My younger brother’s two children used to pose him questions, which fuelled and reignited his desire to read books, even if that meant starting at the age of 76,” he added.
Godara said his journey had shown him that the desire to learn should not stop with age and that education can broaden a person’s outlook.
With inputs from Agencies