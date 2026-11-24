Soldiers stand by fallen comrade’s daughter, honouring him at her wedding
An Indian Army regiment has won widespread admiration for standing by the daughter of a late soldier on her wedding day, taking on the responsibilities traditionally performed by her father.
Officers and soldiers of the Indian Army's 16 Jat Regiment attended Preeti's wedding in Rajasthan's Alwar, ensuring the family of their former colleague, Havildar Pappal Singh, felt supported during an important milestone in her life.
Pappal Singh had passed away, leaving his family to face life's significant moments without him. However, his fellow soldiers made sure his daughter was not alone as she began a new chapter.
Arriving at the wedding in their military uniforms, the officers and soldiers performed several duties traditionally associated with the bride's father. Their presence offered emotional support to Preeti and her family, turning the occasion into a tribute to their late colleague.
The regiment also provided financial assistance of Rs 161,000 towards the wedding expenses, helping the family with the celebrations.
In a further gesture of respect, the soldiers honoured Pappal Singh's wife, Anita Devi, by presenting her with a shawl.
One of the most emotional moments came during the vidaai, the traditional ceremony in which a bride bids farewell to her family before leaving for her marital home. As Preeti prepared to leave, the soldiers stood beside her, offering their blessings and support in her father's absence.
Preeti's wedding was held at the same venue as her cousin Pooja's, who also got married on the occasion.
The regiment's gesture reflected the close bonds forged among soldiers, demonstrating that the sense of family and responsibility within the armed forces continues even after a colleague's death.
For Preeti and her family, the soldiers' presence was a reminder that her father's comrades had not forgotten him or the family he left behind.
Officers and soldiers of the Indian Army's 16 Jat Regiment stand with Preeti and her family at her wedding in Rajasthan, honouring their late colleague, Havildar Pappal Singh.