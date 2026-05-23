Army officers survive Leh chopper crash, selfie after escape goes viral

Crash involving ageing Army helicopter sparks inquiry after officers escape safely
A routine flight over one of India’s harshest military landscapes ended in a narrow escape after an Indian Army helicopter crashed near Leh in Ladakh, leaving three senior officers with minor injuries. Officials said the ageing Cheetah helicopter went down in the mountainous Tangtse region on May 20, triggering a court of inquiry into the incident. A post-crash selfie reportedly shared by one officer later drew widespread attention online.
The helicopter, part of India’s long-serving Cheetah fleet, was carrying a lieutenant colonel, a major and a senior army officer when it crashed in eastern Ladakh, one of the world’s highest-altitude operational military zones. All survived with minor injuries, according to officials cited by local media reports.
The incident unfolded in the Tangtse sector near Leh. While authorities have not disclosed the cause, the Indian Army has launched a court of inquiry to determine what led to the crash.
Images and reports circulating after the incident focused on a selfie allegedly taken after the crash, showing survivors smiling despite the emergency — a detail that quickly drove conversation online and amplified public attention around the story.
The episode has also revived scrutiny around India’s ageing Cheetah helicopters, long used for logistics and reconnaissance in high-altitude areas. The fleet has faced repeated safety concerns over the years, particularly in difficult Himalayan terrain where weather, altitude and operational strain complicate aviation. Previous incidents involving military helicopters in mountainous regions have renewed calls for faster fleet modernisation.