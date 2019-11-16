He is among four people who quit as the telecom operator nears sale of its assets

Anil Ambani, Chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, in 2012. Image Credit: Reuters

Mumbai: Billionaire industrialist Anil Ambani on Saturday resigned as Director of Reliance Communications as the bankrupt telecom operator nears sale of its assets under an insolvency process.

"Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar have also resigned from positions of directors," the company said in a statement.

"Manikantan V has also tendered his resignation as a Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company earlier. The aforementioned resignations will be put up to the committee of creditors for their consideration," the company said.

The development follows RCom's consolidated loss of Rs30,142 crore for the second quarter released late on Friday after provisioning for statutory licence fee and spectrum usage dues as compared to a profit of Rs 1,141 crore in Q2 FY19.

The telco set aside Rs 28,314 crore after the recent Supreme Court verdict on the calculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies.

Reliance Communications is under corporate insolvency resolution process under provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.