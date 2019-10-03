Air India's engineering unit has been under spotlight for frequent break-down of airplanes

File photo for illustrative purposes only: An Air India Airbus A320neo plane takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France. Image Credit: Reuters

Air India CFM engine falls off during installation on A320

New Delhi: Flag carrier Air India has been hit by yet another incident involving its engineering unit.

In the latest case, one of its CFM engines fell off while being installed on an Airbus 320 airplane with the damage estimated to be in several crores.

An official said that the incident happened on September 30 in Mumbai and an enquiry has been ordered. The airline has informed aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the incident involving its CFM engine.

"The engineering department should be held accountable for it after thorough enquiry. The airline can not afford such carelessness. It has been estimated that the loss on account of the incident could be as much as Rs 22 crore," an official said.

"Engine is a very critical equipment. It has to be handled with care," he added.

An official response from Air India spokesperson is awaited and the report will be updated as soon as it comes.

Air India's engineering unit has been under spotlight for frequent break-down of airplanes especially in foreign countries. Sources said that in the month of June, many cases of technical glitches were reported.

The engineering division gets almost $1.5 million daily to keep all the airplanes flying but it has failed to meet the target. Due to unavailability of spares and maintenance related issues, many of its aircraft have been grounded.

In the beginning of the current fiscal, as many as 20 aircraft including A320, B777 and B787 were grounded. The number has, however, come down now.

An executive of engineering department termed the fall of CFM engine as a minor incident claiming no damage has been done.