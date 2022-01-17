Dileep, a superstar in the Malayalam film industry, who spent close to three months in jail in 2017 (July 10 - October 3) following allegations of a sexual assault case, landed in further trouble after revelations by a former director friend that the actor was involved in a conspiracy to attack the police officers probing the case.

The survivor in the case, a south Indian actress, revealed her identity through her social media post on January 10, 2022. Several top actors in the Malayalam industry came in support of the actress by sharing her post.

Like a climax in a movie, the case involved several twists and turns for the last five years.

A look at the timeline of events after the allegations

January 17, 2022: The Kerala High Court allowed to re-examine three and summon five new witnesses in the ongoing trial. The court asked to see that the entire exercise of adducing additional evidence be concluded in 10 days.

January 14, 2022: Dileep's bail plea was postponed to January 18.

January 13, 2022: The crime branch probing the case, had raided the residences of the actor, his brother and a few others in the wake of the fresh disclosures made by director Balachandra Kumar, a close friend of Dileep.

January 10, 2022: The actress, via an Instagram post, spoke for the first time about the assault in public. Several actors in the Malayalam film industry shared her post.

Dileep seeks anticipatory bail.

January 9, 2022: Fresh FIR filed against Dileep after director Balachandra Kumar submitted incriminating audio clips.

January 7, 2022: The state government formed a new investigation team under Sreejith IPS.

January 5, 2022: Kerala government approached Supreme Court seeking a six-month extension to finish the trial. The trial court asked for the further probe to be completed by January 20.

January 4, 2022: Dileep wrote to DGP, requesting him to stop a further probe into the case.

December 29, 2021: Special Public Prosecutor VN Anilkumar quit over a disagreement with judge Honey M Varghese.

December 25, 2021: Dileep's former friend and director Balachandra Kumar made some explosive revelations against the actor when the trial was about to end. Kumar alleged that he witnessed Dileep seeing the visuals of the assault at the actor’s home in Aluva. Kumar also released several audio clips substantiating his claim.

January 4, 2021: Special Public Prosecutor VN Anilkumar was appointed in the case.

December 15, 2020: The Supreme Courtrejected the Kerala government’s appeal.

December 2, 2020: The Kerala government approached the Supreme Court, requesting that the judge be changed.

November 23, 2020: The Kerala High Court rejected the petition of the actress. Special Public Prosecutor A Suresan stepped down and criticised judge Honey M Varghese for being biased.

October 28, 2020: The actress moved Kerala High Court, requesting judge Honey M Varghese to be changed, alleging that the judge was hostile and biased.

September 18, 2020: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) express solidarity with the survivor after several witnesses including actors Bhama, Siddhique, Edavela Babu and Bindu Panniker turn hostile.

Members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) at a press meet.

January 30, 2020: The trial began after around three years of the assault.

January 6, 2020: Trial court framed charges against 10 accused, including Dileep and Pulsar Suni.

November 2019: The trial stopped after the survivor approached the High Court, seeking a trial transfer to another court. The actress, alleging that the trial court judge was biased, asked for a woman judge.

June 28, 2018: Dileep declines Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA)'s invite to rejoin.

February 7, 2018: Dileep's plea to access the visuals of the assault was rejected. Though Dileep later approached the High Court and Supreme Court with the same request, both courts rejected his appeal. The trial was shifted to Ernakulam District Sessions Court.

January 20, 2018: Dileep approached the court, requesting a copy of the sexual assault video, and said he wanted to watch it to prove that it was a conspiracy against him. Senior police officer, ADGP Sandhya, who was a part of the investigation had been transferred.

December 5, 2017: The court accepted the charge sheet and more than 50 people from the film industry were named witnesses in the case.

November 22, 2017: Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a 650-page long subsidiary charge sheet at the Angamaly Magistrate Court, naming 12 accused, with Dileep being the eighth. The charge sheet also named Warrier key witness.

Malayalam actor Dileep being taken to Aluva jail on July 11, 2017 Image Credit: IANS

October 3, 2017: After spending 85 days in jail, Dileep was granted bail.

September 10, 2017: The WCC launched 'Avalkoppam'(with her) campaign to express solidarity with the survivor.

September 6, 2017: Dileep was let out of jail for two hours to perform rituals on his father's death anniversary.

August 15, 2017: The actress filed a police complaint against Poonjar MLA PC George for making defamatory comments against her.

July 11, 2017: AMMA expelled Dileep following outrage from a large section of people.

July 10, 2017: After arresting Dileep, the investigation team sent him to a sub-jail in Aluva. The team said revenge was the motive behind the assault because the survivor, the friend of Dileep's former wife Manju Warrier, informed her about Dileep’s alleged relationship with actress Kavya Madhavan. In 2016, Dileep and Kavya got married after the actor divorced Warrier.

June 28, 2017: The investigation team questioned Dileep and Nadirsha for around 13 hours.

June 26, 2017: In an interview with a TV channel, Dileep blamed the survivor of the sexual assault for the incident, saying that she was a friend of Pulsar Suni.

June 24, 2017: Dileep and his close friend, director Nadirsha, revealed that they received a call from a person who identified himself as Pulsar Suni's prison mate and demanded Rs 1.5 crore for not revealing Dileep’s name in the case.

June 23, 2017: Jinson, a fellow inmate of Pulsar Suni, informed the police about some details of the crime.

Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case.

May 18, 2017: A separate collective called Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) was formed by some friends of the actress in the film industry and appealed to the Kerala CM for swift action in the case.

April 18, 2017: Police filed the first chargesheet that accused Pulsar Suni and six others.

February 26, 2017: Kerala opposition slammed chief minister CM Pinarayi Vijayan for stating that there was no conspiracy in the case, despite the actress alleging a conspiracy angle.

February 23, 2017: Pulsar Suni, along with another accused, Vijeesh, surrendered before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. The police started investigating the conspiracy angle in the case.

February 22, 2017: A lawyer submitted the mobile phone and memory card that contained the visuals of the assault before the Angamaly magistrate.

February 19, 2017: The police arrested three men, while prime accused Pulsar Suni avoided arrest.