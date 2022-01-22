Malayalam actor Dileep and five others have been directed by the Kerala High Court to appear before the Crime Branch to be interrogated, reports have said.
The actor and others are being investigated for allegedly threatening officers who were looking into the alleged attack on a prominent actress in Kerala.
The court also said it would consider the anticipatory bail plea of Dileep and the others on Tuesday.
"Kerala High Court restrains Police from arresting Malayalam Actor Dileep till 27th Jan in a case registered by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for allegedly threatening the investigation officials probing the Actress Assault Case of 2017," read a tweet by ANI.
More details to come.