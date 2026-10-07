Abu Dhabi-bound passenger stopped after live ammunition found in luggage

Security screening at Hyderabad airport detected live round in the traveller’s baggage
Hyderabad: An Abu Dhabi-bound passenger was stopped at Hyderabad airport after security officers found a live round of ammunition in his checked baggage, according to an Indian media report citing airport sources.
The ammunition, whose calibre had not been established, was detected during security screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 8pm on October 5.
The passenger was due to travel to Abu Dhabi when the round was discovered inside his luggage.
During verification, he reportedly failed to produce valid authorisation or documents permitting him to possess the ammunition.
He told officials that he had picked up the round from a shooting range during a visit to Ashburn in the United States in May 2025.
After the discovery, officials prevented the passenger from travelling and cancelled the required immigration formalities.
He was then escorted from the airport and handed over, along with the ammunition, to the RGIA Police Outpost for further action.
Authorities were expected to investigate how the live round ended up in the passenger’s baggage and why it was carried without the required documentation.
No further details about possible charges or legal action against the passenger had been announced at the time of reporting.