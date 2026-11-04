9-year-old Class 3 girl collapses and dies in Delhi school; CCTV captures incident

Family raises concerns over lack of CPR after girl's collapse in school
A nine-year-old Class 3 student has died after suddenly collapsing inside her classroom at Lovely Heritage School in Mayur Vihar Phase 2, East Delhi, with her family questioning why she was not given immediate CPR.
According to a report by India Today, the school's CCTV cameras captured the incident, raising concerns about the institution's emergency medical arrangements.
The girl reportedly collapsed after returning to her classroom following a games period. CCTV footage shows her entering the room before suddenly falling to the floor.
Moments before collapsing, she is seen placing a hand on her waist.
Her teacher immediately rushed over and tried to lift her onto a chair. However, the child appeared unresponsive. The teacher then briefly stepped out, returned, and carried her out of the classroom for medical assistance.
The school staff first took her to a nearby hospital before she was referred to Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared her dead.
Police have taken possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death has yet to be established.
School principal Bhawna Malik said the girl suffered a cardiac arrest and was immediately taken to hospital after collapsing.
"It was very regrettable. We take good care of the kids. This child suffered a cardiac arrest. She collapsed inside the classroom and was immediately rushed to the hospital. There, the doctors said that it was a cardiac arrest," Malik said, according to India Today.
The principal also said a nurse was present at the school and that staff noticed the child had sustained a bleeding injury to her chin.
The girl's relatives have questioned why CPR was not administered immediately after she collapsed.
They also raised concerns about whether the school had adequate medical facilities and trained personnel to handle emergencies, despite the substantial fees parents pay.
Responding to questions about the absence of CPR, Malik said staff initially believed the child's condition could be linked to the injury to her chin and did not identify another possible reason for her collapse.
The family's allegations have brought the school's emergency response under scrutiny.
The incident has renewed concerns about whether schools have adequate arrangements to deal with sudden medical emergencies.
Questions have also been raised about whether teachers and other staff members receive sufficient first-aid and CPR training, and whether trained medical personnel and appropriate equipment are available on school premises.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl's death. The post-mortem findings are awaited to establish the exact cause of death.