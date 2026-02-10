$39b deal for 114 Rafale jets nears clearance, boosts Make in India

Move seen as boosting India–France defence ties ahead of Macron visit
New Delhi: India is set to seal its largest-ever weapons purchase, with the Defence Ministry likely to clear a deal worth about $39 billion (Rs3,500 billion) this week to buy 114 French-made Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force’s Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme, sources told NDTV.
The clearance is expected days before French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in New Delhi on an official visit, underlining the strategic depth of India–France defence ties.
Once approved by the Defence Ministry, the deal will require final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Under the proposal, India will buy 18 Rafales off the shelf from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, while the remaining 96 jets will be manufactured in India. Some aircraft will be twin-seat trainers.
Aircraft: Rafale (twin-engine, multi-role fighter)
Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation (France)
Total jets in new deal: 114
Deal value: about $39 billion
Off the shelf: 18
Made in India: Of the 114 jets, 96 will be made in India.
Role: Air superiority, deep strike, nuclear delivery, reconnaissance
Weapons:
Meteor long-range air-to-air missile
SCALP air-launched cruise missile
HAMMER precision stand-off weapon
Electronic warfare: SPECTRA advanced EW suite
Radar & sensors: AESA radar, advanced targeting systems
Indian operators:
Indian Air Force (36 inducted)
Indian Navy (26 Rafale M jets ordered, ~$7.5 bn)
Combat record: Used in Operation Sindoor; deployed in Ladakh
The agreement includes transfer of advanced fighter-jet technology, making it a cornerstone of India’s ‘Make in India’ defence push. Once concluded, the deal would make India one of the largest non-French operators of the Rafale, a twin-engine, multi-role fighter regarded as among the world’s most lethal.
Macron is scheduled to visit New Delhi on February 19–20.
The Indian Air Force already operates 36 Rafale ‘C’ variants, with the final aircraft delivered in December 2024. The jets are deployed with:
No. 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ at Ambala
No. 101 Squadron ‘Falcons’ at Hasimara in West Bengal
India has also ordered 26 Rafale ‘M’ naval variants for the Indian Navy in a deal worth about $7.5 billion. These carrier-capable fighters will operate from INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya and include trainers, logistics support, and a long-term MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) package. Deliveries are expected by 2030.
Rafales in Indian service have already seen combat. The jets were deployed during Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in May last year, and have also flown missions in Ladakh.
The fighters are believed to have launched SCALP air-launched cruise missiles, capable of striking hardened targets over 250 km away with high precision.
In June last year, India and France announced four landmark production transfer agreements between Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems.
Under the agreements, Tata Advanced Systems will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad to produce key Rafale structural components, including rear, central, and front fuselage sections.
The first fuselage assemblies are expected to roll out in 2028, with a target of producing two complete fuselages per month. Final assembly will continue at Dassault’s facility in Mérignac, near Bordeaux.