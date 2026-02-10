$39b deal for 114 Rafale jets nears clearance, boosts Make in India

New Delhi: India is set to seal its largest-ever weapons purchase, with the Defence Ministry likely to clear a deal worth about $39 billion (Rs3,500 billion) this week to buy 114 French-made Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force’s Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme, sources told NDTV.

Under the proposal, India will buy 18 Rafales off the shelf from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, while the remaining 96 jets will be manufactured in India. Some aircraft will be twin-seat trainers.

The agreement includes transfer of advanced fighter-jet technology, making it a cornerstone of India’s ‘Make in India’ defence push. Once concluded, the deal would make India one of the largest non-French operators of the Rafale, a twin-engine, multi-role fighter regarded as among the world’s most lethal.

India has also ordered 26 Rafale ‘M’ naval variants for the Indian Navy in a deal worth about $7.5 billion. These carrier-capable fighters will operate from INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya and include trainers, logistics support, and a long-term MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) package. Deliveries are expected by 2030.

Rafales in Indian service have already seen combat. The jets were deployed during Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in May last year, and have also flown missions in Ladakh.

The first fuselage assemblies are expected to roll out in 2028, with a target of producing two complete fuselages per month. Final assembly will continue at Dassault’s facility in Mérignac, near Bordeaux.

