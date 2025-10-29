Historic flight: India President Murmu takes Rafale sortie in Ambala

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh also took to the skies in a separate Rafale during the exercise, flying in close formation with the aircraft carrying the President. The President’s aircraft was commanded by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of No. 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’.

Before the sortie, President Murmu, dressed in an IAF pilot’s uniform and helmet in hand, inspected a guard of honour at the air base. She waved as she took off for the flight, which officials said symbolised confidence in the IAF’s operational readiness and its growing combat capabilities.

On April 8, 2023, Murmu became the third President and second woman head of state to fly in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet from Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. Former Presidents A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had earlier taken sorties in Sukhoi-30 aircraft at Pune in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

Rafale fighters, manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, were formally inducted into the IAF in September 2020 at Ambala and have since played a key role in strengthening India’s air power. The first five Rafale jets arrived from France on July 27, 2020, and were inducted into 17 Squadron, the ‘Golden Arrows’. They were the first imported fighters to enter IAF service in 22 years, after the Russian Sukhoi-30s in 1997.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.