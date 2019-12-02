Two Indian students were killed in a hit-and-run accident in South Nashville, Tennessee on Thanksgiving night, authorities have said.

Judy Stanley and Vybhav Gopisetty. Image Credit: Screengrab / Sharath Julakanti Food Science Club

Judy Stanley (23) and Vybhav Gopisetty (26) were graduate students of the Tennessee State University (TSU) and were pursuing food science degrees in the College of Agriculture, the university said.

The university students have raised — through a GoFundMe Page — more than $42,000 for their last rites and funeral in India.

According to the local police, Stanley and Gopisetty died in an apparent hit-and-run incident on the night of November 28.

Stanley was seeking a master’s, Gopisetty, a doctorate, the University said in a statement.

David Torres (26), the owner of the GMC pickup truck involved in the double-fatal crash on Nolensville Pike near Harding Place, surrendered before the police, Metro Nashville Police Department said on December 1.

“Torres would not answer questions. Officers took a DNA sample. Investigation continuing,” the police said.

According to the police, Torres’ vehicle crashed into a Nissan Sentra, in which the two Indian students were travelling.

The pickup truck was speeding and ran a red light when it hit the passenger side of the Sentra, witnesses said according to ABC-affiliate News 9.

The car went off the road and through a fence before slamming into a tree on the Walmart property.

Stanley and Gopisetty succumbed to injuries and their families have been notified, police said, adding that Torres ran away from the scene.

According to eyewitness Louis Mireles, he was walking to the bus stop when he heard it happen and saw the GMC driver run away from the scene.

“Boom boom like that and I looked backward. It was right there I would’ve been dead right there, but something told me to step back,” local News 4 quoted him as saying.