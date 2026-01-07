GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Tajikistan

Tremor jolts Tajikistan on Wednesday, as per National Centre for Seismology

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters)
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters)

Dushanbe, Tajikistan: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan on Wednesday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Tthe earthquake occurred at 00:47 hours IST at a depth of 170 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS noted, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 07/01/2026 00:47:15 IST, Lat: 37.43 N, Long: 74.58 E, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

On December 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Tajikistan.

Tajikistan is a mountainous country with diverse topography and is especially vulnerable to climate hazards.

It is prone to earthquakes, floods, drought, avalanches, landslides and mudslides.

The most susceptible areas are the glacier-dependent river basins supplying hydropower and water resources for irrigation, fragile mountain ecosystems and isolated forests with mountainous and riverine terrain, which makes it prone to landslides and land degradation.

Infrastructure

As per the World Bank Climate Change Knowledge Portal, climate change is exacerbating Tajikistan's vulnerabilities, given that 30 per cent of glaciers are predicted to disappear by 2050.

Tajikistan also remains one of the most isolated countries in the world - a situation made worse by landslides, debris flows and floods that can render bridges unsafe and roads impassable and, through time, weaken the flood defences which protect its most exposed communities.

In addition to this chronic challenge, Tajikistan's infrastructure is gradually deteriorating as a result of insufficient maintenance and repeated exposure to natural hazards.

A Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery report noted that it is important to blend hazard information and climate change scenarios with local knowledge in the design of newly constructed and/or rehabilitated infrastructure assets to improve resilience over time.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Minority organisations protest in Dhaka against violence (File Photo/ANI)

Factory owner shot dead by assailants in Bangladesh

2m read
Photo of a road accident used for illustrative purposes only

UAE: Fourth son dies in Indian family car tragedy

2m read
Trump posts photo of handcuffed, blindfolded Maduro

Trump posts photo of handcuffed, blindfolded Maduro

1m read
Pakistan's Chaman border with Afghanistan.

Terror attacks fall after Pakistan seals Afghan border

3m read