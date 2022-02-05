An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude and at a depth of 181 km occurred at 9.45am on Saturday in Afghanistan. Tremors were felt in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir, Noida, and other areas after an earthquake was reported in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 95 km south-southeast (SSE) of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake struck at 9:45 AM IST at a depth of 181 km from the surface, the agency said.
According to media reports, light to moderate shaking was reported across the region, as far away as Kabul, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi. Shaking was also reported in parts of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
Jolts of an earthquake were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and other areas of north India including Noida on Saturday morning.
Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand was jolted with a quake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.
The National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."
More details are awaited.