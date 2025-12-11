Drunk on a bicycle? Japan will take your car licence too

Licence suspensions traditionally apply to motorists who accumulate penalty points for traffic violations. But even before last year’s legal revision, authorities could suspend licences for up to six months if a person was considered at high risk of causing traffic hazards — a measure more commonly used against drug users.

The spike follows the enforcement of a revised Road Traffic Law that came into effect in November 2024, making it a punishable offence to ride a bicycle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 milligrams per litre of breath or higher. The law also empowers local safety commissions to suspend the driver’s licence of individuals deemed likely to pose “a significant danger when driving a car”.

Nearly 900 people in Japan had their driver’s licences suspended for drunk cycling between January and September 2025, a dramatic rise from just two cases during the same period last year, new data from the National Police Agency (NPA) shows.

In 2024, only two cyclists were penalised with licence suspensions for severe cases of riding under the influence. After the revised law took effect nationwide, public safety commissions began applying the rule consistently to drunk cyclists, following guidance issued at a meeting of regional senior police officials.

Penalties for cycling while intoxicated include up to three years in prison or a fine of up to ¥500,000. The law also holds accountable anyone who rides as a passenger on a bicycle operated by an intoxicated person or serves alcohol to someone planning to ride.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

