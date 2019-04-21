More than 300 people hurt as blasts hit 3 Churches, 3 hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday

Bombing aftermath: Worshippers at the Kochikade, St Sebastian and Batticaloa churches during Easter mass Image Credit: Social media

Highlights Three churches located in Kochichikade in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa targeted during Easter services

Three five star hotels targeted in Colombo - Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury

Over 300 injured, according to Colombo hospital

Death toll on the rise

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks

As of 1.16pm (Dubai time)

Eighth blast hits Sri Lanka in capital: police

As of 1pm (Dubai time)

A new blast hit a hotel in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Sunday, killing at least two people, a police spokesman said, after a string of explosions at churches and hotels.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the blast hit a hotel in the southern Colombo suburb of Dehiwala. It was the seventh attack to hit the country on Sunday, with police saying more than 150 people have been killed.

As of 12.08pm (Dubai)

At least 156 people were killed, including 35 foreigners when a string of coordinated explosions hit high-end hotels and churches in and around the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, police said Sunday.

The coordinated blasts took place at 8:45 a.m. local time.

A hospital source said Americans, British and Dutch citizens were among those killed in the six blasts, which also injured hundreds of people.

At least six explosions have been reported. Three churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa were targeted during Easter services.

UAE condemns the terrorist attacks

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement today, condemned the series of terrorist bombings that targeted churches and hotels in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo.

The statement affirmed UAE firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism, targeting all without distinction between religion and race.

Added the UAE stands in solidarity with the government and people of Sri Lanka in their fight against violence and extremism.

Casualties

At least 400 people were injured and were undergoing treatment, an employee at the National Hospital of Sri Lanka said by phone.

Foreigners were among the dead in Colombo, Sri Lanka Health Services director general Anil Jasinghe said.

With pictures showing bodies on the ground, blood on the pews and a destroyed roof.

Police chief warned of the suicide attack

Sri Lanka's police chief made a nationwide alert 10 days before Sunday's bomb attacks in the country that suicide bombers planned to hit "prominent churches", according to the warning seen by AFP.

Police chief Pujuth Jayasundara sent an intelligence warning to top officers on April 11 setting out the threat.

"A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama'ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," said the alert.

The NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalization of Buddhist statues.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the string of blasts that killed at least 137 people on Sunday as "cowardly" and said the government was working to "contain the situation."

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today," he said in a tweet from his verified account.

"I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation."

"Horrible scenes"

"Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway," Sri Lanka's Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, Harsha de Silva, said in a tweet on his verified account.

He said he had been to two of the attacked hotels and was at the scene at St Anthony's Shrine and described "horrible scenes."

"I saw many body parts strewn all over," he tweeted, adding that there were "many casualties including foreigners."

"Please stay calm and indoors," he added.

President Maithripala Sirisena in an address said he was shocked by the explosions and appealed for calm.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, writing on his verified Twitter account, said the attacks had killed "many innocent people" and appeared to be a "well-coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem & anarchy."

The first explosions were reported at St Anthony's Church in Colombo and St Sebastian's in the town of Negombo just outside the capital and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa - were targeted, police said.

The Colombo National Hospital spokesperson, Dr Samindi Samarakoon, said at least 280 people have been admitted with injuries.

An official at the Batticaloa hospital told AFP more than 300 people had been admitted with injuries following the blast there.

Casualties so far More than 100 reported dead, numbers to climb

Colombo National Hospital least 280 people have been admitted with injuries

Batticaloa hospital more than 300 people admitted with injuries

The Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels, all in Colombo, were also hit.

Police and emergency vehicles blocked the entrance to the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, where there's visible damage, including shattered windows above the main entrance where a cafe was located.

Ethnic and religious divisions have plagued the island nation for decades, and 26-year civil war that ended in 2009 saw at least 100,000 people killed. Catholics, split between the Sinhalese majority and the Tamil minority, make up 6.5 percent of Sri Lanka's 20.4 million population, according to the nation's 2012 census.

Three Churches hit

Photos circulating on social media showed the roof of one church had been almost blown off in the blast. The floor was littered with a mixture of roof tiles, splintered wood and blood.

Several people could be seen covered in blood, with some trying to help those with more serious injuries.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear.

Blasts hit churches in Sri Lanka on Sunday, including in the capital Colombo, as worshippers attended Easter services, police said. This photograph from Sri Lankan English newspaper Daily Mirror shows one of the churches impacted in Easter Sunday blasts. April 21, 2019. Image Credit: Courtesy: Daily Mirror

Witnesses reported having heard loud explosions inside the churches in Sri Lanka as worshippers attended Easter services on Sunday, causing casualties among worshippers.

The first blast ripped through St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo.

Casualties evacuated

"Our people are engaged in evacuating the casualties," a Reuters' source said at St Anthony's.

Alex Agileson who was in the vicinity said buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast. A number of injured were carried in ambulances, he added.

Police and emergency services at one of the blast sites in Colombo Image Credit: AP

Sri Lankan security officials say they are checking for details.

Sri Lankan media report that foreign tourists may be among the casualties.

Sri Lankan security personnel stand next to an ambulance outside St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade in Colombo Image Credit: AFP

Some media outlets have also put the death toll higher.

No-one has yet said they were responsible for the attacks.

Only around six percent of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka is Catholic, but the religion is seen as a unifying force because it includes people from both the Tamil and majority Sinhalese ethnic groups.