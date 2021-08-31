U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: President Joe Biden called the US airlift of more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan an “extraordinary success” Tuesday, a day after the last US soldiers pulled out of the country.

“We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history,” Biden said.

“No nation has ever done anything like it in all of history; only the United States had the capacity and the will and ability to do it,” he said.

The choice for the United States in Afghanistan was either to withdraw from the country or escalate the conflict, he said after the final US pullout.

“That was the choice: between leaving or escalating. I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,” Biden said.

The Democrat leader pledged to help scores of US citizens who remain in Afghanistan to leave, a day after the evacuation misison ended.

"For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out," Biden said.

Biden warned the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which killed 13 US troops in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, that they face more retribution from Washington.

“We all maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries,” Biden.