Asean tourism: Countries leading the way

From January to June 2025, the Philippines saw approximately 3 million foreign tourist arrivals, comparable to the same period in 2024, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT). However, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported nearly 7.84 million total arrivals, 8% higher vs the first half of 2024. The top countries of origin for the total arrivals were the United States, South Korea, and Japan. The country's tourism revenues in early 2025 exceeded pre-pandemic levels, signalling ongoing recovery and growth potential, despite the tropical storms visiting the country, as per DOT.