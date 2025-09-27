Vietnam: Visa-exemption certificates processing cut to 1 day amid tourism boom

Drive on to simplify administrative procedures, boost travel convenience
The Vietnamese government has announced that the processing time for visa-exemption certificates at overseas missions will be reduced from two working days to just one.
The move is part of a broader effort to simplify administrative procedures and make travel to Vietnam more convenient.
In a directive issued Sunday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that foreign nationals should also be allowed to submit applications by post to Vietnamese visa-issuing agencies abroad, local media reported.
What are visa-exemption certificates?
Visa-exemption certificates are special entry–exit documents granted to overseas Vietnamese as well as foreigners who are spouses or children of Vietnamese citizens.
The certificates come in two formats: one affixed directly to a passport, and another issued as a separate document, including for applicants from countries with which Vietnam does not have diplomatic relations.
Each certificate is valid for five years or until six months before the expiration of the holder’s passport or travel document.
The reforms, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh under Decision 2109, form part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ 2025 drive to streamline administrative processes.
Simplified procedures
For foreign nationals, reforms include quicker processing of press accreditation for non-resident journalists and a faster, simplified procedure for establishing foreign media offices.
Both services are now accessible via the National Public Service Portal.
Officials say the measures are designed to improve the ease of doing business and strengthen international cooperation by making immigration and consular services more efficient.
Tourism boom
The reforms come at a time of rapid growth for Vietnam’s tourism industry.
The country welcomed a record number of visitors in July and August —traditionally considered the low season — thanks to relaxed visa policies, expanded flight routes, and a growing reputation for safety.
From modest beginnings 65 years ago, Vietnam has risen to become one of Southeast Asia’s top tourist destinations, ranking just behind Thailand and Malaysia.
In the first half of 2025, the country recorded the world’s highest year-on-year growth rate in tourist arrivals at 21%, tied with Japan.
Industry insiders credit Vietnam’s success to easier entry policies, improving infrastructure, and affordable travel costs, all of which continue to attract new visitors and bring back repeat travelers.
