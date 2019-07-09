An ancient dagger with ornaments. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Huntington: A West Virginia woman has admitted to fatally stabbing her husband in the back with a 14-inch decorative dagger while the two were roughhousing as a part of sexual foreplay.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 49-year-old Jennifer Lynn Via was sentenced to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of Thomas Via, who was stabbed in the heart. Via's sentence may be reduced at a hearing next month.