Is Trump backing away from fresh Iran strikes? 10 big revelations from his 60 Minutes interview

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has signalled that he is not seeking fresh military escalation against Iran, while defending the war despite its political costs and expressing confidence that Tehran will eventually reach a deal with Washington.

But his assertion comes despite repeated attacks on commercial vessels, including deadly incidents. An Indian sailor was killed when a dhow was attacked near the strait on November 3, while another seafarer died following an attack on a tanker in the Arabian Gulf.

Asked whether he would support someone in the Republican primaries, Trump suggested he probably would, although he left open the possibility of remaining neutral.

He later added that he would probably never be able to forgive certain opponents because he continued to hate them.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.