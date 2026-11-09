Is Trump backing away from fresh Iran strikes? 10 big revelations from his 60 Minutes interview

From deadly Hormuz attacks to midterms, Trump addresses war, peace and political future
Dubai: US President Donald Trump has signalled that he is not seeking fresh military escalation against Iran, while defending the war despite its political costs and expressing confidence that Tehran will eventually reach a deal with Washington.
In a wide-ranging interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, recorded on November 6 and broadcast on November 8, Trump addressed the Strait of Hormuz, the Republican midterm defeat, Ukraine, artificial intelligence and his political future.
He also discussed his beliefs about death, heaven and forgiveness.
Trump suggested he was not seeking further escalation, saying: “I’m not looking to. I don’t think there’s any reason to.”
He nevertheless defended earlier US attacks, claiming Washington had prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Trump said Tehran had been close to an agreement before the midterms but suggested the Republican defeat had encouraged Iranian leaders to seek better terms.
His comments signal a preference for diplomacy without ruling out further military action.
Yes. Trump kept the military option open, particularly concerning Iran’s remaining nuclear infrastructure.
He referred to the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain facility and suggested American forces could strike it rapidly if necessary.
Trump claimed Iran’s nuclear material remained buried beneath thousands of tonnes of rock following earlier US attacks.
However, the condition and location of Iran’s nuclear material have not been independently established.
Trump insisted the strategic waterway was open, pointing to oil shipments passing through it.
But his assertion comes despite repeated attacks on commercial vessels, including deadly incidents. An Indian sailor was killed when a dhow was attacked near the strait on November 3, while another seafarer died following an attack on a tanker in the Arabian Gulf.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also claimed several oil tankers had struck mines and caught fire, although those claims remain independently unverified.
Interviewer Ross Douthat challenged Trump, noting that shipping was operating under substantial US military protection.
The continuing violence raises questions about whether the passage of some vessels amounts to a genuine reopening of one of the world’s most important oil routes.
Trump said countries protected by Washington would reimburse the United States for its military expenditure.
He claimed he had already communicated this expectation to governments benefiting from American protection.
However, he did not identify all the countries involved, disclose the amounts sought or provide evidence of binding agreements.
The remarks raise questions about whether Gulf partners could face demands to contribute towards the war’s costs.
Trump acknowledged that the conflict had hurt Republicans, particularly through higher gasoline prices and public dissatisfaction with the war.
He said he did not disagree with Vice President JD Vance’s assessment that the conflict contributed to the party’s losses.
Nevertheless, Trump insisted he would attack Iran again, arguing that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons outweighed the political consequences.
He also blamed poor messaging and Republicans’ inability to replicate his personal electoral appeal.
Trump defended Hegseth despite criticism of his handling of military operations.
He credited American forces with successes in Iran and Venezuela and rejected calls for the defence secretary’s removal.
Trump expressed confidence in Hegseth, citing the military campaigns as evidence of his administration’s achievements.
His endorsement suggests continued presidential support despite speculation about possible Cabinet changes.
Trump argued that the United States must maintain its technological advantage over China in artificial intelligence.
He acknowledged potential dangers from increasingly powerful AI systems but cautioned against regulations that could undermine American innovation.
He also indicated willingness to cooperate with Democrats on AI safety legislation.
Trump said he supported safeguards but did not want restrictions to leave the United States trailing China.
Trump expressed confidence that negotiations could eventually end the Russia-Ukraine war.
He identified hostility between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a major obstacle.
Trump suggested Ukraine’s territorial boundaries could change under a settlement.
He also defended Washington’s policy of selling weapons to European governments supporting Kyiv.
However, no final peace agreement was announced.
Trump discussed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as prominent potential Republican presidential candidates.
He praised both but declined to endorse either.
Asked whether he would support someone in the Republican primaries, Trump suggested he probably would, although he left open the possibility of remaining neutral.
His remarks indicate that he intends to retain influence over the party’s future.
In an unusually personal exchange, Douthat asked Trump about mortality following the assassination attempts he had survived.
Trump said he hoped to go to heaven and did not want to go to hell.
Asked whether he could forgive political opponents such as James Comey and Nancy Pelosi, Trump acknowledged that he continued to harbour resentment towards some enemies.
“The answer is no. I want to be honest, no,” he said when pressed on forgiveness.
He later added that he would probably never be able to forgive certain opponents because he continued to hate them.
Asked how he wanted his presidency to be remembered, Trump replied: “That I made America great again.”