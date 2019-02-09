All eyes, however, will be on Trump and Kim, both of whom hope to use the meeting to burnish their own personal brands. Kim wants his people to see him being taken seriously and as the equal of the leader of the world’s most powerful country. Trump wants to score points at home by closing a historic deal that has stymied his predecessors. Both men seem to relish stagecraft as much as statecraft, and each is keenly aware of how the other wants to be seen: Kim arrived for the talks in Singapore before Trump as a sign of deference, while Trump has dramatically changed the way he talks about Kim, heaping praise on the leader he once called “Rocket Man.”