Maryland: The 1.6-mile (2.57 km) long Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed after a ship hit it, and as many as twenty people may be in the water, officials said on Tuesday.
"We understand up to 20 individuals may be in the Patapsco River right now as well as multiple vehicles," Kevin Cartwright of the Baltimore Fire Department told CNN, adding officials were dealing with a "mass casualty multi-agency incident."
A live video posted on YouTube showed a ship hitting the bridge, after which several of its spans collapsed into the Patapsco River. Unverified videos posted on social media X also showed the impact and collapse.
"I-695 Key Bridge collapse due to ship strike," the MTA posted on social media platform X, referring to the interstate highway. It urged drivers to avoid the route over the Patapsco River, which it called an "active scene".
Earlier, the MTA had said interstate lanes in both directions were closed due to an "incident" on the bridge and that traffic was being redirected.
A police spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department told NBC News that people were possibly in the river.
"I can confirm at 1:35 a.m., Baltimore City police were notified of a partial bridge collapse, with workers possibly in the water, at the Francis Scott Key Bridge," Detective Niki Fennoy said in a statement.
Synergy says its container ship 'Dali' collided
Synergy Marine Group said its Singapore-flagged container ship 'Dali' collided with a pillar of the bridge. "Whilst the exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined, the 'Dali' has now mobilised its Qualified Individual Incident response service," it said, adding that all crew members, including the two pilots who were aboard, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries.
Ship monitoring website MarineTraffic showed a Singapore-flagged container ship called the Dali stopped under the bridge early Tuesday.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scoot and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr both said they were aware of the incident and that rescue efforts were underway.
"Please pray for those impacted," Olszewski posted on X.