Authorities have pointed to vaping oils containing marijuana ingredient THC

It hasn’t even been two decades since their launch, yet we’re already seeing many side-effects of e-cigarettes, cautions a doctor. Image Credit: Agency

US health officials on Thursday reported 18 deaths due to a mysterious lung illness linked to e-cigarettes and said confirmed and probable cases of the illness had crossed the 1,000 mark.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,080 cases had been reported so far from 805 cases last week.

Investigators have not linked the illnesses to any specific product or compound, but have pointed to vaping oils containing marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).