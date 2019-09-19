Youth struck down with severe illness following 7 vaping-related deaths in US

It hasn’t even been two decades since their launch, yet we’re already seeing many side-effects of e-cigarettes, cautions a doctor. Image Credit: Agency

Ottawa: Canada reported its first hospitalization for severe respiratory illness linked to vaping on Wednesday, following an outbreak in the US that has killed seven people and sickened hundreds.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit said in a statement that “a youth has been diagnosed with severe respiratory illness that has been linked to the individual’s use of vaping products.”

Medic Christopher Mackie told a news conference the London, Ontario high school student who vaped daily was admitted to a local hospital intensive care unit, but has since recovered.

“As far as we’re aware this is the first case of vaping related illness that’s been reported in Canada,” he said.

E-cigarettes have been available in the US and Canada since 2006, and are sometimes used to aid in quitting smoking traditional tobacco products like cigarettes.

Despite a ban in Canada on selling vaping products to youths, their use among adolescents has skyrocketed in recent years in both the US and Canada.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said recently that there were more than 450 possible cases of pulmonary illness associated with vaping in the US.