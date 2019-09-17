Death associated with a national outbreak of serious lung disease linked to vapes

Vaping Image Credit: CreditCreditSteve Helber/Associated Press

San Francisco: Health officials in California confirmed that another patient has died from a vaping-related illness - at least the seventh reported death associated with a national outbreak of serious lung disease related to vaping or using e-cigarettes.

The unnamed Tulare County resident died from "from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes", according to the county Health and Human Services agency.

The death was "suspected to be related to severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping," Tulare County Public Health Officer Karen Haught said in a statement.

The death was announced Monday, the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, took executive action to crack down on e-cigarette use in the state, where at least one other vaping-related fatality has been reported, in Los Angeles County.

Heath officials in Tulare County did not disclose the patient's age or the type of e-cigarette product this person had used. So far, the county has had three reports of pulmonary illness linked to vaping, the health department said.

The California case came a week after the death of a Kansas resident, which believed to be the sixth such death nationwide. Health officials in Indiana, Illinois, Oregon and Minnesota have also reported fatalities from sudden onset illnesses that officials linked to vaping.

380 number of cases of lung illness reported by the US Centers for Disease Control.

Several of these cases have involved a middle-aged or older person.

Vape pens

At least 380 cases of lung illness have been reported, according to the last available tally from the Centers for Disease Control.

All reported cases had a history of using vape pens, and most of them had reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC.

However, the CDC cautiouns that health experts do not yet know the cause of these illnesses, and have not isolated a single e-cigarette product as the underlying culprit.

Officials have rushed to respond to a sudden rash of respiratory illnesses among otherwise healthy people who have used e-cigarettes or other vaping products. Last week, President Trump announced his administration would move to ban most e-cigarettes.

On Monday, Newsom ordered state officials to "reduce youth vaping consumption" and allocated $20 million for a campaign to raise awareness among youth.

6:50 p.m.

Authorities say a central California resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes.

The announcement Monday by the Tulare County Public Health Office comes hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to spend $20 million on raising awareness about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis.

The Fresno Bee reports the Tulare County resident died of severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping. Officials didn't release the person's name and age.

Hundreds of people nationwide have come down with lung illness related to vaping.

___

2:30 p.m.

Juul Labs says it agrees that there is a need to crack down on counterfeit and knockoff vaping products.

The comments from one of the most prominent e-cigarette companies come in response to executive actions announced by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. He wants the state to spend $20 million on a public awareness campaign about the dangers of vaping and has asked lawmakers to send him legislation banning flavored e-cigarettes.

Juul spokesman Ted Kwong says the company has taken aggressive actions to combat youth vaping. But just last week an Illinois teenager sued the company arguing it deliberately markets to young people.

Josh Drayton of the California Cannabis Industry Association says the regulated cannabis industry wants to see the nicotine industry follow the same rigorous standards that it does.

__

12:25 p.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is directing the state to spend $20 million on a public awareness campaign about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis.

The Democratic governor's Monday executive order aims to address rising health concerns from vaping. Hundreds of people nationwide have come down with serious lung illnesses related to vaping cannabis-based oils, and flavored e-cigarettes are contributing to a rise in youth smoking.

Newsom says he doesn't have the executive authority to ban flavored e-cigarettes. But he wants state lawmakers to send him a bill to do so next year. An effort to ban flavored e-cigarettes failed earlier this year.

His order also directs the state's public health agency to explore if the state can step up warning signs at retailers that sell vaping products. He wants the state tax agency to see if it can increase the taxes on e-cigarettes, which typically have lower taxes than traditional cigarettes.

___

10:30 a.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's taking action amid health concerns from vaping.

Newsom will announce an executive action Monday related to flavored e-cigarettes and cannabis oils.

Hundreds of people nationwide have come down with serious lung illness related to vaping cannabis-based oils. California has seen 63 such cases.

Flavored e-cigarettes are also contributing to a rise in youth smoking.

The Democratic governor's action comes after President Donald Trump announced plans for the federal government to ban many e-cigarette flavors.