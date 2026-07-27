GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US: Shooting at a Seattle food festival leaves 2 dead and wounds 5, official says

Gunfire erupts at Bite of Seattle festival, toddler among four wounded

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mass shooting in US food festival; several injured
Mass shooting in US food festival; several injured

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening during a food festival at an events complex near the Space Needle in Seattle, a city fire department spokesperson said.

Police were investigating the shooting and urged people to avoid the area just northwest of downtown.

The gunfire erupted around 6 pm (local time) at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle festival.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said the hospital admitted four victims including a toddler, a 23-year-old man and two adult women.

One patient was in critical condition, she said.

The Seattle Center was hosting the Bite of Seattle food festival over the weekend. A large number of police and emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. and began evacuating the area.

Estan Wakonabo said he and his girlfriend were at the festival waiting in line for a photo booth when he was shoved from behind and he turned to see a rush of people fleeing.

"People were hiding, were pushing, people were falling on the ground, baby strollers were falling," Wakonabo said, adding that was when he heard gunshots.

"Once I heard a 'pop, pop, pop,' that's when I knew it was a shooter," he said.

After he escorted his girlfriend to safety, he returned to the scene to make photos and saw multiple victims on the ground, Wakonabo said.

The annual festival started in 1982 and draws 350,000 attendees over "three days of food, drink, and community celebration," according to its website.

Related Topics:
America

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

For illustrative purposes only. View taken inside a Lufthansa Airbus A350 airplane.

Fasten your seatbelts, but recline responsibly

4m read
Bhagyashree hits back at trolls over promoting local food: ‘It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say’

'Idle minds': Bhagyashree responds to viral lassi video

2m read
Actor Satendra Soni

Satendra Soni alleges filmmaker threat, FIR urged

3m read
Ram Charan in Peddi.

Ram Charan's eye injury on Peddi set: Chiranjeevi

2m read