Fasten your seatbelts, but recline responsibly

Now there is the one who reclines the chair just as the food arrives. Food on airlines has come a long way from the days I was served bread on a British Airways flight that, if dropped, would have bounced off the floor and possibly smashed a window. Now it is a luxurious affair that is one of the highlights of the flight - until the person in front decides their space is more important than yours. Yes, lie back when the mood on the flight is relaxed and mellow, but make sure to get that posture perfect when the food trolley comes along.