US President Donald Trump says plans to leave Sunday for Middle East

'The hostages will be coming back Monday or Tuesday. I'll probably be there'
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to leave on Sunday to visit the Middle East following successful negotiations on the first phase of a Gaza peace plan, including a ceasefire and hostage release.
"The hostages will be coming back Monday or Tuesday. I'll probably be there. I hope to be there. And we're planning on leaving sometime Sunday, and I look forward to it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
