WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US President Donald Trump says plans to leave Sunday for Middle East

'The hostages will be coming back Monday or Tuesday. I'll probably be there'

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
US President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday, October 9, 2025.
Bloomberg

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to leave on Sunday to visit the Middle East following successful negotiations on the first phase of a Gaza peace plan, including a ceasefire and hostage release.

"The hostages will be coming back Monday or Tuesday. I'll probably be there. I hope to be there. And we're planning on leaving sometime Sunday, and I look forward to it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

