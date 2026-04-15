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US economy 'strong', seen topping 3.5% in 2026: Bessent

Bessent says robust demand and resilience underpin higher growth forecast

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US economy 'strong', seen topping 3.5% in 2026: Bessent

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed that the fundamentals of the US economy remain strong and that growth could exceed three or reach 3.5 percent this year.

Bessent said during a Wall Street Journal Opinion Live event in Washington that US tariffs imposed on other countries could return to previous levels by July, after the Supreme Court ruled in February that President Donald Trump had exceeded his authority by imposing broad global tariffs under the emergency law.

Bessent's remarks signal confidence in the economy’s underlying momentum despite ongoing concerns about inflation, borrowing costs and geopolitical uncertainty.

A forecast in that range would point to a solid expansion by historical standards and suggest US consumers and businesses are still driving activity at a healthy pace.

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