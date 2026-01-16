US, Denmark agree to 'establish a working group for technical talks on the acquisition of Greenland': White House

"It's clear that the President has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very clear that this is not in the interest of the Kingdom. The Premier made it very clear yesterday that Greenland, for the time being and for the future, will remain within the Kingdom of Denmark, and therefore, this is a common position that we want to work with our American friends and allies on, but it must be respectful cooperation, and it must respect the red lines," Rasmussen said.