GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US advisor on India arrested over secret file, meeting Chinese officials

Tellis, 64, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
US South Asia expert Ashley Tellis charged with mishandling classified data, alleged China links
US South Asia expert Ashley Tellis charged with mishandling classified data, alleged China links
File

Ashley Tellis, 64, who has worked in or advised the US government for more than two decades, was found to have kept more than 1,000 pages of top-secret or secret documents in his home, a criminal affidavit said.

Late in the evening of September 25, Tellis entered the State Department, where he served as an unpaid advisor, and appeared to print from a secret document on US Air Force techniques, the affidavit said.

It said Tellis met multiple times with Chinese government officials at a restaurant in the Washington suburb of Fairfax, Virginia. 

At one dinner, Tellis entered with a manila envelope but did not appear to leave with it, and on two occasions the Chinese officials presented him a gift bag, the affidavit said.

Tellis faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the charges of unlawfully holding documents, the Justice Department said. 

"The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens," said Lindsey Halligan, the US attorney for Virginia's eastern district who has become known for pursuing charges against critics of President Donald Trump.

The State Department confirmed that Tellis was arrested Saturday — the same day the affidavit said he was due to fly to Rome — but declined further comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Senior fellow

Tellis, a naturalised US citizen originally from India, is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and served in senior positions under former president George W. Bush. 

He helped negotiate the Bush administration's civil nuclear deal with India that was seen as a landmark in building ties between the world's two largest democracies.

But in recent years, Tellis has become known as one of the most outspoken contrarians in Washington on the US courtship of India.

In a recent essay in Foreign Affairs, Tellis said India was often pursuing policies at odds with the United States, pointing to its relations with Russia and Iran, and doubted that India would match China's strength anytime soon.

Trump in August slapped major tariffs on India over its purchases of oil from Russia.

Lawyers for Tellis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has said India was committed to Afghanistan’s development and pledged support in sectors like trade, health and education.

India to upgrade Kabul mission to full embassy

3m read
Resumption is intended to restore connectivity that was suspended during the pandemic.

Indigo first to fly as India-China flights resume

2m read
Civil aviation authorities from both nations have been in technical-level talks to revise their Air Services Agreement and finalize routes.

India-China direct flights resume after 5-year freeze

2m read
Indian tech workers make up nearly 80 percent of those on the H-1B visa system, so the latest crackdown affected them disproportionately.

How Trump policies are squeezing India’s brightest

4m read