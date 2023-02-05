Washington: A United States fighter aircraft on Saturday downed over US territorial waters a spy balloon that had spent days flying above the country, the Pentagon said.
"Today's deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President (Joe) Biden and his national security team will always put the safety and security of the American people first while responding effectively to the PRC's unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
Biden congratulated the military for 'successfully' taking down the balloon. He added that the Pentagon had advised that the shooting be done over water, and that he had approved the downing of the 'balloon' on Wednesday.
China insisted the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities.