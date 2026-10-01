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Tunisian woman killed in Montreal home while on video call with work colleague

Canada Revenue Agency employee’s killing prompts tributes from Prime Minister Mark Carney

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Leïla Ben Salem, an employee of the Canada Revenue Agency and mother of a 12-year-old boy, was attacked on September 22 at her home on René-Lévesque Boulevard East in Montreal’s Ville-Marie district.
Leïla Ben Salem, an employee of the Canada Revenue Agency and mother of a 12-year-old boy, was attacked on September 22 at her home on René-Lévesque Boulevard East in Montreal’s Ville-Marie district.

Dubai: A 45-year-old Tunisian woman was killed inside her Montreal apartment while taking part in a virtual work meeting, with a colleague reportedly witnessing part of the attack and alerting emergency services, Canadian media reported.

Leïla Ben Salem, an employee of the Canada Revenue Agency and mother of a 12-year-old boy, was attacked on September 22 at her home on René-Lévesque Boulevard East in Montreal’s Ville-Marie district.

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Canadian media, citing sources, reported that a man entered the apartment while Ben Salem was participating in a work-related video conference and repeatedly struck her with a blunt object. A colleague is believed to have contacted emergency services, prompting police to carry out a welfare check at about 3.25pm.

Police found Ben Salem unconscious with serious injuries. Emergency crews attempted to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Montreal police classified the case as a homicide, the city’s 19th of 2026.

The killing drew national attention in Canada, with Prime Minister Mark Carney paying tribute to Ben Salem in the House of Commons.

Carney described her as a valued Canada Revenue Agency employee who was dedicated to serving Canadians and said she had been carrying out that duty when she was attacked. He pledged federal support for law enforcement efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also offered condolences to her family and colleagues.

The Union of Taxation Employees said it was “shocked and heartbroken” by Ben Salem’s death and offered condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

Montreal police have continued investigating the circumstances and motive behind the killing. A person of interest was questioned and subsequently released without charge, and police had not announced an arrest in the latest publicly available reports.

Authorities have also not publicly established the relationship, if any, between the victim and the attacker or confirmed whether the killing was linked to intimate partner violence.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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