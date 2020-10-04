President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday, his medical team said in a briefing to reporters on Sunday morning, though he's been administered a medicine to control inflammation. "The president has continued to improve," the White House physician, Sean Conley, told reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course."
Conley said Trump's blood-oxygen saturation level dropped twice since his diagnosis, and the president's medical team decided after some discussion to administer dexamethasone, a steroid used to treat inflammation in COVID patients.
Joe Biden leads Trump by 14 percentage points in a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll taken after Tuesday's debate but before the president's diagnosis was announced, his highest margin of the presidential campaign.
Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who helped Trump prepare for Tuesday's presidential debate with Joe Biden, also entered a hospital because he contracted COVID-19.