US attempting to seize sanctioned oil tanker in Atlantic: US media

US officials say the tanker is part of a so-called shadow fleet
The United States has started an operation to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic after it evaded a partial blockade around Venezuela, multiple US media said Wednesday.
US officials say the tanker is part of a so-called shadow fleet that has carried oil for countries such as Venezuela, Russia and Iran in violation of US sanctions. Tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the tanker nearing Iceland's exclusive economic zone on Wednesday.
