GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump to sue New York Times over unfavorable opinion poll

The Times responded by calling that new lawsuit an attempt to stifle independent reporting

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The New York times’ headquarters building is seen in New York City.
The New York times’ headquarters building is seen in New York City.
AFP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will sue The New York Times over an unfavorable opinion poll and suggested that what he called "fake" surveys should criminalized.

Trump lashed out after publication of a New York Times/Siena University poll finding only 40 percent approval for the 79-year-old Republican -- in line with multiple other polls showing declining support a year into his second term.

"The Times Siena Poll...will be added to my lawsuit against The Failing New York Times," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "They will be held fully responsible for all of their Radical Left lies and wrongdoing!"

Expanding on the threat, Trump posted that "Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense."

Trump has fired off multiple defamation lawsuits against media companies, including the BBC, CNN, Wall Street Journal, CBS and ABC. Some have ended in multi-million-dollar settlements.

He first filed a $15 billion defamation suit against the Times in September 2025, claiming the leading US newspaper had run false stories to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign and reputation. The complaint was thrown out by a federal judge before being refiled in amended form in October.

The Times responded by calling that new lawsuit "an attempt to stifle independent reporting" and "intimidation."

Thursday's Times/Siena poll was the latest opinion survey finding that Trump's popularity continues to slide over his handling of the economy and a military-style crackdown on illegal immigration.

Times/Siena is considered to be among the most accurate and highest profile of US political surveys. Its latest findings were especially notable for laying out what the Times called the unraveling of Trump's winning 2024 coalition.

Young and non-white voters who turned out for Trump in the election against Democrat Kamala Harris have now left him, the poll found, leaving him with his previous core base of older and white voters.

Related Topics:
Donald Trump

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine listen as Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump lawyers blessed US ouster of Maduro

2m read
A convoy believed to be carrying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro departs the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse after an arraignment hearing on January 05, 2026 in New York City.

Maduro to stay in New York jail, next hearing March 17

5m read
Jesus Linares is seen at his damaged apartment in Catia La Mar, La Guaira State, Venezuela, on January 4, 2026, a day after Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro was captured in a US strike.

40 killed in US strike: Venezuelan official

2m read
The assault on the Capitol left at least five people dead and 140 police officers injured.

Trump sues BBC for $10 billion over speech edit

2m read