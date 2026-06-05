Trump says he wants his new acting director of national intelligence to cut the office

Trump urges acting intelligence chief to further shrink ODNI workforce
President Donald Trump said Friday he wants his new acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte, to further reduce the size of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), an agency that has already undergone major cuts during his second term.
Trump said the office has been “way too high for way too long” and indicated he would support additional downsizing, saying, “If he cut, I wouldn’t mind that.”
“He’ll do a very good job. He’ll watch it closely, but Bill Pulte is very good, he’s very talented,” Trump told reporters while travelling to Wisconsin for an agriculture event.
In comments reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal, Trump said he has asked Pulte to begin the process of reducing staff, adding that he believes “there are a lot of people in there that shouldn’t be there.”
He also suggested that the downsizing effort should target personnel who served in previous Democratic administrations, while urging that a future permanent director continue the restructuring.
Trump added that he has not yet decided whether to formally nominate Pulte for the permanent role.
Pulte’s temporary appointment has drawn bipartisan concern in the Senate, which is responsible for confirming intelligence leadership positions.
Lawmakers have also raised concerns about the timing of the appointment, which has complicated discussions around the renewal of a key national security surveillance programme.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has already seen significant restructuring in recent months.
Under former director Tulsi Gabbard, the Trump administration announced a budget reduction of more than $700 million annually and a workforce cut of roughly 40%, citing efforts to streamline operations and address inefficiency.
Gabbard stepped down last month following a family health matter.
Trump said the acting role could continue until a permanent successor is confirmed and noted he is considering five potential candidates.
“They’re all very good, all people that you know very well,” he said, without naming them.
He added that any incoming leadership should continue efforts to reshape the agency.