Senate to decide whether to convict former US president over January 6 attack on Capitol

Former US President Donald Trump has refused to attend the Senate trial against him. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Former US President Donald Trump has been out of office for three weeks and has largely been out of the public eye. Although he has refused to be present in person, the Senate impeachment trial beginning on Tuesday will put the focus back on him.

Trump's historic second impeachment trial will force the Senate to decide whether to convict him of incitement of insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters laid siege to the US Capitol on January 6.

While Trump's acquittal is expected as Democrats do not have the required numbers, they hope to gain at least some Senate Republican votes by linking Trump's actions to the violence, which resulted in five deaths and sent lawmakers fleeing for safety. The House impeached Trump on Jan. 13, one week later.

Trump's lawyers say the trial should not be held at all because the former president is now a private citizen. They argue that he did not incite the violence.

Here’s a look at the basics of the impeachment trial and what we can expect in the next few days.

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, right, works with Chief Impeachment counsel Barry Berke at the Capitol in Washington, the night before the start of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Image Credit: NYT

HASN’T TRUMP ALREADY BEEN IMPEACHED – TWICE?

Yes. This is a trial in the Senate that follows impeachment.

Impeachment is a charge of misconduct brought against someone holding public office.

The term is commonly used to mean removing someone from office, but it actually refers only to the filing of formal charges.

HOW DOES THE TRIAL WORK?

As laid out by the Constitution, the House votes to impeach and the Senate then holds a trial on the charge or charges. Two thirds of senators present can convict. So if all the 100 members are present, the number needed to convict is 67.

The House appointed nine impeachment managers who will present the case against Trump on the Senate floor. Trump's defence team will have equal time to argue against conviction.

Image Credit: Graphic News

The chief justice of the United States normally presides over the trial of a president, but because Trump has left office, the presiding officer will be Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is the ceremonial head of the Senate as the longest-serving member of the majority party.

Once the senators reach a final vote on the impeachment charge - incitement of insurrection - each lawmaker will stand up and cast their vote: guilty or not guilty.

HOW LONG WILL THE TRIAL LAST?

Likely more than a week. The agreement between Senate leaders provides for up to 16 hours for both prosecutors and the defence to make their arguments, starting Wednesday, with no more than eight hours of arguments per day. Later, there will be time for senators to ask questions, and there could be additional procedural votes.

Under the agreement, the trial will open Tuesday with four hours of debate on whether the trial is constitutional. The Senate will then vote on whether to dismiss the charge against Trump. If that vote fails, as expected, the House managers will begin their arguments Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

Trump's lawyers are likely to begin their arguments Friday and finish Saturday. That almost certainly means a final vote on Trump's conviction won't happen until next week.

Chief Impeachment counsel Barry Berke works at the Capitol in Washington, the night before the start of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Image Credit: NYT

HOW LONG DID THE FIRST IMPEACHMENT TRIAL TAKE?

Trump's first impeachment trial, in which he was acquitted on charges that he abused power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate current-President Joe Biden, lasted almost three weeks. But this one is expected to be shorter, as the case is less complicated and the senators know many of the details already, having been in the Capitol during the insurrection.

And while the Democrats want to ensure they have enough time to make their case, they do not want to tie up the Senate for long. The Senate cannot confirm Biden's Cabinet nominees and move forward with their legislative priorities, such as COVID-19 relief, until the trial is complete.

WILL THERE BE WITNESSES?

It appears unlikely, for now, though that could change as the trial proceeds. Trump himself has declined a request from the impeachment managers to testify.

While Democrats argued vociferously for witnesses in the last impeachment trial, they were not allowed to call them after the GOP-controlled Senate voted against doing so. This time, Democrats feel they don't need witnesses because they can rely on the graphic images of the insurrection that played out on live television. They also argue that the senators were witnesses themselves.

If the managers do decide they want to call witnesses, the bipartisan agreement for the trial allows them to ask for a vote. The Senate would have to approve subpoenaing any witnesses for the trial.

WHY SHOULD TRUMP BE TRIED WHEN HE IS OUT OF OFFICE?

Republicans and Trump's lawyers argue that the trial is unnecessary, and even unconstitutional, because Trump is no longer president and cannot be removed from office. Democrats disagree, pointing to opinions of many legal scholars and the impeachment of a former secretary of war, William Belknap, who resigned in 1876 just hours before he was impeached over a kickback scheme.

While Belknap was eventually acquitted, the Senate held a full trial. And this time, the House impeached Trump while he was still president, seven days before Biden's inauguration.

If Trump were convicted, the Senate would take a second vote to bar him from holding office again, Schumer said Monday. Democrats feel that would be an appropriate punishment.

House impeachment managers led by Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives; and Timothy Blodgett, acting sergeant at Arms of the House, arrive to deliver an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on accusations of inciting the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol, at the Capitol building in Washington, US, January 25, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

Democrats argue that there should not be a “January exception” for presidents who commit impeachable offenses just before they leave office. They say the trial is necessary not only to hold Trump properly accountable but also so they can deal with what happened and move forward.

“You cannot go forward until you have justice,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week. “If we were not to follow up with this, we might as well remove any penalty from the Constitution of impeachment.”

HOW IS THIS TRIAL DIFFERENT FROM TRUMP'S FIRST TRIAL?

Trump's first trial was based on evidence uncovered over several months by the House about a private phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine, as well as closed-door meetings that happened before and afterward. Democrats held a lengthy investigation and then compiled a report of their findings.

In contrast, the second trial will be based almost entirely on the visceral experience of a riot that targeted the senators themselves, in the Capitol building. The insurrectionists even breached the Senate chamber, where the trial will be held.

The fresh memories of Jan. 6 could make it easier for the House impeachment managers to make their case, but it doesn't mean the outcome will be any different. Trump was acquitted in his first trial a year ago Friday with only one Republican, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, voting to convict, and there may not be many more guilty votes this time around.

In a test vote Jan. 26, only five Senate Republicans voted against an effort to dismiss the trial - an early indication that Trump is likely to be acquitted again.

HAVE OTHER US PRESIDENTS BEEN IMPEACHED?

Only three US presidents have been formally impeached by Congress —Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

Former US President Bill Clinton. Image Credit: AFP

Only one other US president has faced formal impeachment inquiries in the House of Representatives: Richard Nixon.

So far, no US president has ever been removed from office through impeachment.

WHAT WILL TRUMP'S LAWYERS ARGUE?

In a brief filed Monday, they argued that the trial is unconstitutional, that Trump did nothing wrong and that he did not incite the insurrection during his Jan. 6 speech to supporters.

While the House impeachment managers say Trump is “singularly” responsible for the attack on the Capitol, Trump's lawyers say the rioters acted on their own accord. They suggest that Trump was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he disputed the election results and told his supporters to fight - a term they note is often used in political speeches.

The brief goes after the impeachment managers personally, charging that the Democrats have “Trump derangement syndrome,” are “selfish” and are only trying to impeach Trump for political gain.

WHAT WOULD ACQUITTAL MEAN FOR TRUMP?

A second impeachment acquittal by the Senate would be a victory for Trump - and would prove he retains considerable sway over his party.

Still, acquittal may not be the end of attempts to hold him accountable. Sens. Tim Kaine and Susan Collins floated a censure resolution after last month's vote made clear that Trump was unlikely to be convicted.