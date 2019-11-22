President Richard M. Nixon points to the transcripts of the White House tapes in Washington, after he announced on television that he would turn over the transcripts to House impeachment investigators. Image Credit: AP

Washington: President Donald Trump went beyond anything done by disgraced predecessor Richard Nixon in withholding military aid from Ukraine to demand dirt on a potential 2020 rival, the Democratic chair of the House impeachment panel alleged Thursday.

“What we’ve seen here is far more serious than a third-rate burglary of the Democratic headquarters,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said in a reference to the Watergate scandal.

“What we’re talking about here is the withholding of recognition (for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy) in that White House meeting, the withholding of military aid to an ally at war,” Schiff said.

“This is beyond anything Nixon did.”