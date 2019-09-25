Democrat Pelosi announces first step that could see president removed from office

US President Donald Trump at UN Headquarters in New York and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

Also in this package Democrats launch formal impeachment inquiry of Trump

New York: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced the launch of an impeachment inquiry into him as “Witch Hunt garbage.”

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage,” Trump tweeted.