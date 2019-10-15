Trade negotiations also ended in protest over Ankara’s offensive into Syria

Donald Trump talks to Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday authorized sanctions on Turkey’s leaders, reimposed steel tariffs and ended trade negotiations to protest Ankara’s offensive into Syria.

“I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Trump said Monday that US troops withdrawing from Syria would remain in the region to prevent a resurgence of Daesh.

"United States troops coming out of Syria will now redeploy and remain in the region to monitor the situation and prevent a repeat of 2014, when the neglected threat of [Daesh] raged across Syria and Iraq," Trump said in a statement, using an acronym for the jihadist group.