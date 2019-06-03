The Virginia Beach incident was the 150th mass shooting in the US this year

Dashae Wade (L) and Candace Grimes touch a photograph of the victims of a mass shooting surrounded by 12 candles during a memorial service at Piney Grove Baptist Church June 02, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: The engineer who shot dead 12 people at a municipal building in a US beach resort city had submitted his resignation hours before the killings, a city official said on Sunday.

DeWayne Craddock, 40, had worked as an engineer for the public works department in Virginia Beach, Virginia for about 15 years before carrying out the Friday rampage at his workplace that also left four people wounded.

According to the Washington-based Gun Violence Archive monitoring group, it was the 150th mass shooting - with four or more people shot or killed - in the United States this year.

"He was not terminated and he was not in the process of being terminated," Hansen said. "To my knowledge, the perpetrator's performance was satisfactory... there were no issues of discipline ongoing."

Hansen said police were looking for the resignation notice.

Craddock was armed with two .45 caliber pistols purchased legally, authorities said, and reloaded several times during the shooting, before police shot him dead during a gunfight.