Former US deputy secretary of state Strobe Talbott dies at his New York home
Strobe Talbott, a former Time magazine reporter who went on to serve as deputy secretary of state under US President Bill Clinton and later headed the Brookings Institution, has died aged 80.
Talbott died peacefully on Thursday after a long illness at his home in East Hampton, New York, his son Devin Talbott confirmed.
Educated at Yale University and Oxford University, Talbott was a university roommate of Clinton at Oxford.
While studying in Britain, Talbott interned with Time in Moscow. The magazine later asked him to help translate the leaked memoirs of Nikita Khrushchev, the former first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, who was ousted in 1964.
The assignment brought him early recognition and eventually a job at the magazine.
Talbott spent 21 years at Time, covering Soviet-American relations. He held several positions, including Washington bureau chief and foreign affairs columnist, according to his US State Department biography.
Following Clinton's election as president, Talbott joined the US State Department in 1994 and quickly became deputy secretary of state.
He helped shape the Clinton administration's policy towards Russia and other former Soviet republics. He also led negotiations between the US and India following India's nuclear tests in 1998.
"Strobe was a good and brilliant man who made our world more peaceful and secure," Clinton said in a statement following Talbott's death.
Recalling their time at Oxford, Clinton said it was his job to make breakfast for Talbott every day while his friend translated Khrushchev's memoirs.
"Somehow, I got the better end of the deal," he added.
Clinton said he and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were "deeply saddened" by the death of "a wonderful friend, and a world-class human being".
After leaving government, Talbott served as president of the Brookings Institution from 2002 to 2017.
During this period, he also chaired the US State Department's Foreign Affairs Policy Board.
Talbott authored more than a dozen books. His last book, Our Founders' Warning: The Age of Reason Meets the Age of Trump, was published in 2020.
Born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1946, Talbott is survived by his two sons, Devin and Adrian, and six grandchildren.
His first wife, Brook Shearer, died in 2009. He later married author Barbara Lazear Ascher.