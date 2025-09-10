Charlie Kirk shot at Utah Valley University event

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is 'closely monitoring' the situation
Shots were fired during an event hosted by conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, according to police.
In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is 'closely monitoring' the situation and has deployed agents to assist local authorities.
“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” Patel posted on X. “Agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”
US President Donald Trump also addressed the incident on his social media platform, Truth Social.
“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” Trump wrote. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”
