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Safety rope not attached: Woman dies in Brazil bungee jump

Instructors fail to attach safety rope as woman falls to ground in Brazil

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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The 21-year-old woman fell approximately 40 metres from the Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge).
The 21-year-old woman fell approximately 40 metres from the Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge).
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A 21-year-old woman has died during a rope-jumping activity at an extreme sports site in Brazil after operators reportedly failed to attach her safety rope.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas fell approximately 40 metres from the Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge) in Limeira, a town in the interior of São Paulo state. Six individuals connected to the organisation of the event were arrested at the scene by local authorities, who have opened a criminal investigation into potential negligence and manslaughter.

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Failure of safety protocols

According to statements from the Police and eyewitness accounts gathered by first responders, Ms Rodrigues de Freitas was launched from the platform before her primary safety lines were secured. Emergency medical services and firefighters arrived shortly after the incident on Saturday morning, but the victim had sustained multiple catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moments before the fatal jump, Ms Rodrigues de Freitas had uploaded photographs to her Instagram account displaying her wristbands alongside images of the bridge, Daily Mail reported. The posts included a caption questioning who had allowed her to participate in the activity.

Authorities push for answers

The tragedy has renewed scrutiny of safety oversight at sites popular with adventure tourists.

Limeira's mayor, Murilo Félix, announced that the city council intends to formally raise the issue with federal authorities and press for stronger accountability regarding safety conditions at the location.

He argued that responsibility needs to be established for the absence of access controls at a federally administered area that has long posed known dangers, stressing that adequate protective measures still have not been put in place.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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