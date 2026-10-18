Tragedy strikes 27 minutes into church service in Guayaquil as worshippers watch in horror
Dubai: A Catholic priest died after a large wooden cross fell from a church wall and struck him while he was celebrating Mass in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil on Saturday, in an incident captured during a live broadcast.
Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was conducting the service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church when the heavy crucifix suddenly became detached from the wall behind him and fell directly onto him.
The accident occurred about 27 minutes into the ceremony, which was being streamed live on social media. Footage circulating online showed the cross falling as shocked worshippers reacted to the incident.
The Archdiocese of Guayaquil subsequently confirmed the priest's death in an official statement, expressing condolences to his family, friends and the Redemptorist religious community.
Sánchez Molinari was the parish priest of the church and a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer.
The cause of the cross's collapse remains unclear, with no official explanation issued about whether structural damage or faulty fittings contributed to the accident.
The archdiocese did not specify whether the priest died immediately or after receiving medical treatment. The incident has prompted widespread expressions of grief among worshippers and social media users.