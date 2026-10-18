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Priest killed after giant cross falls on him during live-streamed Mass in Ecuador

Tragedy strikes 27 minutes into church service in Guayaquil as worshippers watch in horror

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was conducting the service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church when the heavy crucifix suddenly became detached from the wall behind him and fell directly onto him.
Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was conducting the service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church when the heavy crucifix suddenly became detached from the wall behind him and fell directly onto him.
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Dubai: A Catholic priest died after a large wooden cross fell from a church wall and struck him while he was celebrating Mass in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil on Saturday, in an incident captured during a live broadcast.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was conducting the service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help church when the heavy crucifix suddenly became detached from the wall behind him and fell directly onto him.

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The accident occurred about 27 minutes into the ceremony, which was being streamed live on social media. Footage circulating online showed the cross falling as shocked worshippers reacted to the incident.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil subsequently confirmed the priest's death in an official statement, expressing condolences to his family, friends and the Redemptorist religious community.

Sánchez Molinari was the parish priest of the church and a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer.

The cause of the cross's collapse remains unclear, with no official explanation issued about whether structural damage or faulty fittings contributed to the accident.

The archdiocese did not specify whether the priest died immediately or after receiving medical treatment. The incident has prompted widespread expressions of grief among worshippers and social media users.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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