Dubai: Football authorities in Ecuador have imposed an eight-year suspension on player Jhon Perlaza after he threw a stone at an assistant referee during a third-division match last month, causing serious injuries.

The incident took place in the 96th minute of the October 17 fixture between Perlaza’s Club Ciudad de Yantzaza and Club Rio Aguarico FC. The match was subsequently abandoned after assistant referee Lenin Giovanni Ojeda Nunez was hit by the stone.

“The disciplinary committee found the player responsible for physical aggression against a match official and suspended him for eight years from all football-related activity, until October 19, 2034.

Alongside Perlaza’s suspension, Yantzaza have been ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and an additional $4,369.73 to meet the costs of the assistant referee’s medical treatment.

The club had already issued an apology on October 20, expressing regret to the officials involved and supporters following the incident.

“As an institution, we categorically reject all acts of aggression, whether verbal or physical, both inside and outside sporting venues. We firmly believe that football should be a space of respect, coexistence, and fair play,” they said.

“Once the person responsible for this regrettable incident was identified, the institution made the decision to remove him immediately, and he is therefore no longer part of our club.”

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.